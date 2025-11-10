READER LETTER | Free State the worst-run province

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The Matjhabeng local municipality in the Free State is a case in point. Those who govern the municipality have proven to lack knowledge in governance, administration, management and leadership.

Various reports by government institutions suggest that the Free State is the worst-run province in SA.

The province that once thrived on its agricultural output and viable mining industry pre-1994 is a theatre of serious corruption activities that hinder quality service delivery and economic growth.

Years back, during premier Ace Magashule’s tenure, we heard so much about corruption scandals, but the status quo has remained.

Bearing in mind the auditor-general’s unpleasant assessment report on the Free State’s municipalities, including provincial government performance, the province is supposed to be under administration by now.

The Mangaung taxi rank is incomplete years later, yet the government invested R350m in it. The Ramkraal site for the proposed new legislature precinct, according to the AG’s report, is a site of misappropriation of funds.

In 2021, Ficksburg farmers blocked the R26 to protest deteriorating conditions, and in July 2025, farmers and taxi operators were up in arms regarding the condition of the R708 between Clocolan and Marquard, with millions invested in it to be fixed.

After 30 years, it seems proper service delivery, good governance, economic growth and financial accountability are not priorities of the country’s inept leadership.

It’s about time the Free State citizens did right with their votes. — Jerry Tsie, Pretoria