READER LETTER | Don’t gamble with grant money

Distressed gambling in SA has surged sevenfold, with millions losing billions daily and young players increasingly turning to risky bets as a false path to income.

The ongoing discussions to restrict the use of Sassa and NSFAS funds for gambling mark a much-needed turning point in how SA safeguards its most vulnerable citizens. These grants were never intended to feed betting machines or online casinos; they exist to support basic human needs: education, food, housing, and transportation.

Allowing these essential funds to be misused for gambling not only defeats their purpose but also deepens the cycle of poverty and dependency.

It is no secret that gambling addiction has quietly become one of SA’s social crises, particularly among young people and the economically disadvantaged. The easy access to online betting platforms has worsened the problem, making it effortless for students and grant beneficiaries to lose what little they have in the hope of instant wealth.

What begins as harmless entertainment often spirals into debt, academic neglect, and emotional distress. By implementing a ban, government agencies and financial institutions would be taking a decisive stand to protect citizens from financial self-sabotage.

However, the proposed ban must go beyond a mere policy announcement. It should involve close collaboration with banks, fintech companies, and betting operators to ensure that transactions linked to grant accounts are flagged and restricted.

Additionally, education campaigns are essential. Financial literacy programmes, especially among NSFAS recipients, should teach young people about responsible money management, budgeting, and the dangers of gambling addiction.

Critics may argue that the state should not control how individuals spend their money. While personal freedom matters, the reality is that these funds are not ordinary income; they are taxpayer-supported grants designed for survival and empowerment. Protecting their intended use is not paternalism; it is accountability.

If implemented thoughtfully, this initiative could set an example for other developing nations facing similar challenges. SA must take bold, preventative steps to ensure that public funds fulfil their true purpose: building lives, not breaking them. - Keseabetswe Khuduga, Decode Communication