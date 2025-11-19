READER LETTER | Maintain law and order in construction

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

May I, with a heavy heart, appeal to our beloved government to maintain law and order, regardless of prevailing circumstances in which groups and individuals impede construction projects?

We heard our president saying he will turn SA into a construction site. What is presently happening is the opposite. We see construction projects being abandoned uncompleted. Public infrastructure, where it exists, is being torn down by criminals. This points to the consequences of ineffective law enforcement.

For example, the refurbishment to the Ga-Rankuwa mall started in 2019. Construction has now been abandoned for six months. The first time I wrote about this project was because it had drastically slowed down. Now it has completely stalled.

This has further service delivery consequences because the congestion at the Sassa office in Zone 15 could be solved by moving the office to the mall. This would save people from the sun and rain when queuing in the open at the Sassa office.

But if the mall project is completely abandoned, then Sassa won’t be able to hire space there to save clients from the elements.

We appeal to our government to maintain law and order in the construction industry. Without this the whole world will continue to look at SA as a place of lawlessness where criminals thrive. - AK Bantseke, Ga-Rankuwa