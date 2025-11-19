READER LETTER | Things getting worse in SA

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

We are a bleeding nation ruled by coldhearted politicians. We are marked by human dumping places called informal settlements, which are effectively squatter camps.

Things have gone from bad to worse with the new social development minister – Sisisi Tolashe. She and her department executives are globetrotters, always flying at taxpayers’ expense.

There are no informative outreach programmes by the department; its leadership is always missing in action. It is painful for the suffering masses because they have nowhere to complain.

The ANC president ignores the correspondence by ordinary people. Why? Because Cyril Ramaphosa is also a globetrotter and has become preoccupied with the Middle East shenanigans. Since he’s more interested in his profile and status on the world stage, serving SA citizens comes last to him. - Bushy Green, Kagiso