READER LETTER | Plea for help to resist forced removal

As members of the rural community of Umbila Estate (Jabavu) in Springs, Gauteng, we are facing a serious issue regarding our rights to the land on which we live.

In August 2024, we learned that Canyon Coal had acquired the Schoeman Boerdery, a farm on which our community is based. The land sale arrangements occurred without our involvement, the community.

Our future and right to a place of living are in limbo, which is contrary to Chapter 2 of the Bill of Rights.

We even wrote to the public protector for assistance against any plans for our forced removal from the land that has been our home for generations.

We also hope that our matter will receive the attention of the media and a wider section of society that is sympathetic to such issues. - MJ Sikonde


