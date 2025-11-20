READER LETTER | SA is open to any Tom, Dick, Harry

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Unlike SA, the world’s countries guard their sovereignties with everything they have. A case in point, the Cairo airport in Egypt is managed through ironclad security, and it’s unfriendly even with legal documents in hand.

But in SA, it seems any Tom, Dick, and Harry can rock up at a port of entry any time without documents and be offered royal treatment.

Recently, a chartered plane with 153 Palestinian travellers landed at the OR Tambo International Airport without proper documentation. Instead of the authorities adhering to the laws of the country, they bent the rules to accommodate the Palestinian group.

The question is why migrants are targeting SA, despite its sluggish economy. Could the perception of a weak government be the motivation?

In 2013, a privately chartered aircraft with approximately 200 guests from India arriving for the Gupta family wedding at Sun City landed at the Waterkloof Air Force Base.

In 2023, President Sheik Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and 500 UAE citizens landed in the Eastern Cape and authorities provided flimsy excuses upon a public outcry.

The government and a reactionary intelligence agency, which does not seem to be on top of its game, have since launched an investigation into the 153 Palestinians’ mysterious plane.

SA’s law-abiding citizens will know the outcome of that investigation when pigs fly. - Jerry Tsie, Pretoria