READER LETTER | Pray for global peace

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Destroyed buildings, amid a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas, in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip November 18, 2025. REUTERS/Ramadan Abed

As 2025 rapidly draws to an end, humanity is immersed in unprecedented bloodletting on a global scale. Naked fascism has reared its ugly head in almost every corner of the globe and crimes are being committed that are a gross violation of international law and the United Nations charter.

Racism, brutality, and religious prejudice are consuming innocent lives on an unprecedented scale as the world watches in solemn silence. History is repeating itself: fascists killed millions of people before the end of World War 2. Our silence will lead to World War 3 and the utter decimation of humanity.

The past 20 years have witnessed hate consuming nation after nation, tribe after tribe, and ideology after ideology, resulting in over 40-million deaths since the end of World War 2.

Hatred has spread across continents, engulfing the global landscape in an orgy of mindless bloodletting, placing international security at risk. Its venomous message defies logic and sanity.

Like a tsunami, it is harvesting the unwary in its vicious tentacles. It has no season; it breeds like wildfire, and, like a deadly virus, it constantly mutates as it assumes new variations. Mankind is struggling to find a cure for hate, a disease that has decimated it for thousands of years.

Please pray for global peace as we approach the end of 2025.

Farouk Araie, Benoni

Sowetan