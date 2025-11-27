READER LETTER | Defend rights of low paid workers

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Can credible unions intervene on behalf of casual workers in various sectors, as well as workers at fast-food restaurants and employees of insurance companies? These sectors exploit workers by paying them via tips, which can be below the minimum wage, without providing payslips.

May these issues be raised with Nedlac, related forums and the labour minister to ensure that relevant departments do their job without fear, favour or prejudice. They must demand up-to-date reports on labour issues in these sectors. This should be important to a government that claims to represent the poor.

A government that calls for compliance with laws, such as tax laws, can’t allow the mistreatment of low-end workers to happen under its watch. The situation where employees aren’t given proof of payment via payslips cannot be the norm.

Action needs to be taken because the affected people suffering from unfair labour practices are parents, brothers, sisters and children. – M Matshatsha

Sowetan