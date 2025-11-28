Letters

READER LETTER | Cap health negligence claims

File photo. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes (Gonzalo Fuentes)

Sowetan reported that the Eastern Cape health department has been ordered to pay R5m to a mother for medical negligence.

The mother, acting on behalf of her 19-year-old child, claimed damages after the teen was left with cerebral palsy over complications during childbirth in a public hospital. The high court in Bhisho indicated that the R5.2m amount would be for future hospital and medical care for her child. The court also awarded R390,000 for the cost of a trustee who will manage the teenager’s funds.

This happens a month after the same court awarded another mother R12m for medical negligence over her child’s brain damage.

The fact that there is such a big difference in the awards shows something is wrong with the system.

To curb this, the government must have a system that regulates the size of the award for different claims. For example, loss of certain body parts via amputation must have a predetermined limit.

Without that, the health department will collapse, as these negligence claims already run into billions of rand.

With all the problems plaguing the health department, from chronic staff shortages to equipment and treatment shortages, the province will collapse under the burden of negligence claims payouts. – Cometh Dube-Makholwa, Midrand


