READER LETTER | Mkhwanazi caught up in Mogotsi’s trap

It is clear, though difficult, for Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi’s cheerleaders to accept that their hero fell into the trap of a man with no matric or formal training in policing, Brown Mogotsi.

Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala’s testimony corroborates some of Mogotsi’s claims at the Madlanga commission. First, Matlala does not know suspended police minister Senzo Mchunu personally. Therefore, it is clear there’s no relationship between Mchunu and the so-called underworld criminal.

Second, Mogotsi’s claim that Matlala met with Mkhwanazi was verified by Matlala himself. It’s not clear what happened in that meeting, but the onus is on Mkhwanazi to prove that no crime occurred between him and Matlala.

It is surprising that shortly after Matlala stopped taking Bheki Cele’s calls, he was arrested within a week. In politics, there are no coincidences. Things happen by design.

Could it be that the same Cele, who – through a single phone call – got Matlala arrested on an attempted murder charge? – Tebogo Brown, Witpoortjie