READER LETTER | Trump’s actions will harm Afrikaners

Africa is known for being richly endowed with mineral resources, on which the US relies to some extent. In return, the US has provided financial assistance to several African nations, including SA.

In recent times, however, with the support of AfriForum, US president Donald Trump has advanced a narrative suggesting that SA refuses to acknowledge the so-called “white genocide”— a claim that is baseless and misleading.

It is disconcerting that the world’s most prominent political leader could appear so credulous. Even more striking is that many Afrikaners themselves dispute this notion of a “genocide”, yet Trump persists in maintaining his position, going so far as to grant special refugee status for them.

The drama did not end there. Trump pulled another one for SA by refusing to attend the G20 summit.

Trump knows that such actions could easily harm our country, including the very Afrikaners he claims are being deliberately killed and dispossessed of their land.

With all this drama, one cannot help but ask: where is the African voice in this regard? — Nkosinathi Maseko, Mulbarton