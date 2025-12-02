READER LETTER | SACP must abandon election idea

Letters

As I was reading the conversation between Chris Barron and Solly Mapaila in the Sunday Times, the SACP’s general secretary, I became convinced that the participants in the SACP congress intend to have a share of a shrinking pie. There are so many candidates that some will get no votes.

The ANC, which won only 40% of the total votes last year, was the best lesson. I don’t see how the SACP can be so delusional as to hope they can get something out of the upcoming elections. For their own good, they need to listen to Blade Nzimande; they must abandon the idea.

That question-and-answer session with Mapaila was so embarrassing, with all those vague, repetitive answers that failed to address straightforward questions.

It was almost the main reason for their opposition to those who were deployed to lucrative positions in the ANC government.

Jealousy, that’s all. – Cometh Dube-Makholwa, Midrand


