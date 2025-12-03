READER LETTER | World must find alternative to war

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

A sordid display of gunboat diplomacy, where human deaths are classified as collateral damage, says the writer.

The Nuremberg Trials 80 years ago sought to bring to justice the Nazi leaders responsible for crimes committed during World War 2. The world, sadly, is experiencing a new era of impunity that has killed more than 40-million innocent civilians since Nuremberg.

The deadly military assaults in Ukraine, Sudan, and the Middle East are a violation of international law. These brutal and savage conflicts are wars aided and supported by all the military powers in the interest of strategic supremacy.

The Middle East has become a shooting gallery, where the major powers test and perfect their high-tech weaponry. A sordid display of gunboat diplomacy, where human deaths are classified as collateral damage.

The use of outlawed weapons and the targeting of civilians in conflict zones constitute a grave violation of the Geneva Convention, which is a prosecutable war crime. All of the world’s major and minor military powers have brazenly violated the UN Charter, which is the foundation of modern international law.

Wars in which civilians are incinerated and young combatants die in mounting numbers are wars that multiply our numbed conscience.

We must, as concerned civilians, find an alternative to war. - Farouk Araie, Benoni