READER LETTER | Musk on the cusp of being stateless

According to reports, a petition calling for the revocation of Elon Musk’s US citizenship has emerged online and has already gathered 6,532 signatures in a month.

He is being called back to SA, his birthplace. The petition was launched by John Visci, who argues that the billionaire tech mogul‘s growing political influence poses a threat to the balance of power in the US.

According to The New York Times, his net worth is about $254.7bn (R4.36-trillion), making him the wealthiest man on earth.

Born in Pretoria, he emigrated to Canada as a teenager before relocating to the US for studies and work. His Canadian citizenship was also revoked following a petition that amassed 376,994 signatures, accusing him of acting against Canadian national interests. He became a US naturalised citizen in 2002.

Musk’s achievements include founding or cofounding SpaceX, Tesla and Neuralink; leading the development of reusable rockets and electric vehicles and acquiring Twitter (now X). He also co-founded Zip 2.

He has earned many awards and honours. He must be wondering why, with all his accomplishments, he has ended up almost being stateless.

One man’s meat is another man’s poison. – Cometh Dube-Makholwa, Midrand