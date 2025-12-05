READER LETTER | MK Party crises no surprise

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

A party that’s centred on an individual is likely to be unstable, as it depends on that individual’s goodwill, says the writer

Over the past 18 months, the Umkhonto weSizwe Party (MKP) has been rocked by crises, including members’ complaints against its leadership, the suspensions of some members and the resignations of others.

The Social Research Foundation shows that MKP support has declined to 8% since the 2024 national elections. The poll, by the Social Research Foundation, shows that MKP support has dropped to 8% since the 2024 national elections. This decline and the unsustainability of the MKP project could have been predicted from the onset.

First, it was built on former president Jacob Zuma’s personal support, which is based on populist rhetoric and extravagant promises. A party that’s centred on an individual is likely to be unstable, as it depends on that individual’s goodwill.

Second, the role of Zuma’s inner circle, including his family members, was unmistakable. This meant some members’ voices were more important than others.

Third, the recruitment of high-profile individuals to leadership positions was bound to cause problems. Those who campaigned for the party in the 2024 election felt displaced by individuals who only came to reap the post-election rewards. The MKP also recruited individuals with different ideological positions, including the one-time harsh critic of Zuma, Floyd Shivambu.

The picture that emerges is of different individuals fighting for Zuma’s attention. – Khondlo Mtshali, UKZN