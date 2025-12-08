READER LETTER | Adv Sello Mahape is a brilliant lawyer

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Evidence leader advocate Mahlape Sello and Madlanga commission spokesperson Jeremy Michaels during the Madlanga commission, at the Brigitte Mabandla Justice College in Pretoria.

The work of Adv Mahlape Sello SC at the Madlanga commission conceptualises legal brilliance. She is one of SA’s most respected advocates — a legal eagle with immense qualities of tenacity, integrity and compassion.

With skill and perseverance, often in the face of adversity, her profound legal skills are worthy of emulation and celebration. Her career has been one of resilience, determination, and an unwavering commitment to justice.

At the Madlanga commission, Sello has exhibited unparalleled dedication and brilliance in an effort to unearth the truth.

She has blazed trails and shattered glass ceilings. Her eloquence, composure and understanding of the law have left an indelible mark on the legal fraternity.

Sello is a lawyer of extraordinary conviction, a beacon of integrity. At the commission hearings, she is always calm and has managed to contextualise issues and keep focused on the bigger emerging picture of seismic corruption.

Her tirelessness demonstrates the irrefutable impact one superb lawyer can have, as she skilfully dissects opposing arguments. When the Madlanga commission is over, the legal world will remember Adv Sello and her role in our legal history. — Farouk Araie, Benoni