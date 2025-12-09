READER LETTER | Mashazi’s oversight fueled irregularities in Ekurhuleni

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The testimony of former Ekurhuleni city manager, Dr Imogen Mashazi, at the Madlanga commission was fraught with contradictions and inconsistencies.

Mashazi pleaded an oversight for abdicating her primary duty to hold functionaries accountable. It’s unbecoming of an accounting officer to turn a blind eye to wrongdoing and criminal conduct by officials.

The state organs have grounds to haul up Mashazi for folding her arms and watching irregularities thrive in the administration.

We all know of the fate of then chief auditor Mpho Mafole upon blowing the whistle on fraudulent activities in the energy billing system.

Mashazi was indifferent to the situation. Yet the rot translated into a constant cycle of revenue loss for the municipality. It could well prompt Eskom to review its return on investment in relation to the distribution licence held by the city. – Morgan Phaahla, Ekurhuleni