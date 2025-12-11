READER LETTER | Intelligent women feared

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

From the classroom debate to the presidential debate, intelligent women are constantly asked to “tone it down”. Why?, says the writer

There is one type of woman society has always feared the most: the intelligent woman. Not the silent woman. Not the “pretty but obedient” woman. Not the woman who is trained to smile and comply. No! The woman who thinks, questions, challenges and refuses to be mentally tamed. That woman is dangerous, and that’s exactly why society tries so hard to break her.

From the classroom debate to the presidential debate, intelligent women are constantly asked to “tone it down”. Why? Because her brain threatens the very structure that once survived on her silence. Her intelligence demolishes the fraudulent power of those who required her to kneel. And nothing is more terrifying to a fragile system than a woman who refuses to play dumb, stay quiet or act sorry for her brilliance. It’s the old reprimand: “Your clarity is ruining our comfortable ignorance.”

This is society’s job posting for a “woman”: Must possess advanced degrees but a beginner’s mindset in debates with men. Must demonstrate leadership potential but excel in a supporting role. Must pursue goals that should appear under “hobbies and interests”, not “primary purpose”.

This is the era of the unapologetically brilliant woman. And the world will adjust to her. – Yumna Zahid Ali, Karachi, Pakistan