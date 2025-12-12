READER LETTER | Local roads in disrepair demand urgent attention

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

A large sinkhole has swallowed 80% of the road on a section of the R500 in Carletonville, West Rand.

May we humbly appeal to our beloved President Cyril Ramaphosa to focus on local issues after the successful G20 Summit? Let the success of the global gathering translate to economic growth for our country. Please turn SA into a construction site to help infrastructure development. My suggestions:

The road between Brits and Rosslyn (R566) needs to be extended into a dual road with two lanes on either side.

The dusty, muddy streets in zones 5 and 2 in Ga-Rankuwa are crumbling after 30 years of neglect.

The N18 section between Mahikeng and Vryburg must be extended and turned into a dual carriageway to fit the status of a highway it is supposed to be.

Such projects will also grow the economy through the employment opportunities they will create.

I also recommend that Sanral be given the responsibility to build all the roads in SA while municipalities can focus on the maintenance in their areas.

As for the ignominy of abandoned projects, one thing is clear: many families are going to be without food during this festive season because of the sudden loss of employment.

Please, Mr President, punish those who bring this shame to us. – AK Bantseke, Ga-Rankuwa