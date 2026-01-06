READER LETTER | Voter education key to empower citizens

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Up to the 1980s, SA was a well-organised multicultural society with a well-mannered, hard-working and law-abiding population that respected their cultures and traditions.

Then came the 1994 democratic generation, a milestone that was supposed to change things for the better.

However, what came was the collapse of law and order and the introduction of recklessness in the government. Putting people without knowledge into senior positions, including at the ministerial level, has harmed us.

Theft and corruption have become the order of the day in state institutions, while poverty is growing. The poor, however, continue to vote the same way.

Voter education is clearly needed. People need to know how government systems work; that education must start at the level of their local municipalities.

Voters also need to know where their rights start and where they end. With such knowledge, people will know they carry more power than the political parties.

Politicians must think of the country first before their big stomachs.

The voters must use their power to enforce order, to make SA great again. – Themba Brown, Soweto