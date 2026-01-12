READER LETTER | Happy birthday ANC, despite failures

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Does the ANC ever scrutinise its surroundings to determine whether there is a valid justification for celebration, or is it simply an organisational convention to commemorate January 8?

Why does it not engage in self-reflection regarding the degree to which it has departed from the movement’s founding ideals and principles?

Having held power for more than three decades subsequent to the Kempton Park negotiations, where compromise was the dominant theme, we have witnessed a regression in the standard of living for black people since then.

The country is regarded as the most unequal society globally. Furthermore, the lives of young people are being severely impacted by the widespread availability of narcotics.

This state of affairs is a direct result of the failure to address the core reasons for liberation, instead prioritising the appeasement and reassurance of white South Africans. Is this worth celebrating?

Apparently, the negotiators had forgotten that the quality of life, or the lack thereof, was the underlying reason for taking up arms against the oppressive regime.

Bantu Biko was probably aware that the 1912 movement did not aim to empower black people, which is why he advocated for ‘Black Power’ and sought to educate society.

Happy birthday, ANC. – Sebongile Galekhutle