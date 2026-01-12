READER LETTER | Matriculants must follow official calendar

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Every year, the department of basic education issues a school calendar. However, it seems matric learners in public schools (read black schools) have their own unofficial calendar.

This year, matriculants returned to school on January 6 — a week before the official start date.

From now until the end of the academic year, it will be relentless classroom time for them as they go to school from Monday to Sunday, including during school holidays. The official school calendar says they should attend school for six hours a day, five days a week.

Our children are denied the pleasure of extracurricular activities their peers in schools in wealthier areas enjoy. They don’t even go to church on Sunday, meaning their spiritual health needs are not met. This is so wrong.

Why do the education authorities allow this injustice? Why are parents quiet about this? Are they really fine with their children going to school seven days a week?

This practice also overworks teachers who must contend with big classes, and yet the teacher unions are quiet.

Let learners follow the official school calendar so that they can rest and do other important things. Is that asking for too much? — Thabile Mange