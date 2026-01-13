READER LETTER | Broos stifles Bafana’s creativity

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Hugo Broos claims that Bafana Bafana did not perform well at the Afcon due to a lack of South African players playing in the big leagues in Europe.

This comment is unfortunate and without foundation. Brazil used to dominate the World Cup with teams playing breathtaking, all-attacking football when its players were not plying their trade in Europe.

An element of surprise was thus a huge advantage for Brazil during the past World Cup tournaments as their players were not familiar to the European coaches.

Brazil is no longer a powerhouse in world football since most of their players play in Europe. It is now easy to plan against Brazil because their current players are well known.

Broos needs attacking and creative midfielders who can unlock defenders and lay defence-splitting passes. Two examples are Neo Maema and Sipho Mbule.

Broos, like Shakes Mashaba, Gordon Igesund and all previous Bafana coaches, stifle the creativity of our players with ultra-defensive tactics. - Jeffrey Mothuloe