READER LETTER | MKP bigwigs thrive in chaos

Jacob Zuma has flooded his party with notable looters and he’s positioning them for the big day, the dreaded day of the MK Party takeover of the KZN provincial government.

Zuma and his looting brigade are targeting the lucrative R158bn budget and this has nothing to do with service delivery.

The truth of the matter is: MKP is simply not ready to govern any province; it can’t even manage its own house. Its supreme ruler is notorious for misruling SA for nine years until the ANC, his party at the time, removed him as president.

And the thieves and looters he has deployed in the legislature lack the experience to understand legislative processes and they can never constitute a decent government among themselves.

These blokes thrive in chaotic situations. I pity the KZN “umshini wam” dancers who voted for them. Soon they will know the high price of voting for unscrupulous individuals. – Bushy Green, Kagiso