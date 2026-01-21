READER LETTER | Motsepe will be a good president

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The launch of the Patrice Motsepe presidential campaign is wrongly labelled once it is described as an ANC government presidential campaign. There is an overwhelming cry from all corners of our society for the next head of state to be nominated by voters, not just a small section of the populace.

This wrong method has been the case since 1994, when the ANC branches undeservedly enjoyed the privilege to choose the next president for us. It’s for the ANC to choose its president, just like all other parties.

However, the president of the country must be chosen by the electorate. My wish is for Motsepe to stand out as a presidential candidate without the endorsement of ANC branches.

Motsepe has all the attributes to be the ideal head of state. As a decisive business leader, he has the potential to save the sinking ship called SA.

Hopefully, with this important launch of the Motsepe campaign as our next head of state, we can breathe a sigh of relief. We can look forward to a better future of economic growth, improved employment prospects, improved infrastructure and ethical leadership. − Cometh Dube-Makholwa