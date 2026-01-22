READER LETTER | Mashaba offers nothing to Joburg

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

In this year’s municipal elections, the City of Johannesburg will be the centre of attraction. Political heavyweights such as Helen Zille, Action SA leader Herman Mashaba (who had not declared his candidacy), and Patriotic Alliance’s Kenny Kunene will be contesting for the mayoral chain.

Mashaba was Joburg mayor before, though not for a full term, under the DA banner. Interestingly, he had no interest in running for the mayorship until Zille, the DA federal leader, declared her candidacy.

Mashaba is a good businessman but a poor politician, just like Donald Trump. A self-made millionaire, he built his hair business (Black Like Me) during the dark days of apartheid and became really wealthy.

He entered politics, recruited by Zille, with the mission to take Johannesburg for the DA. As a political novice, he lacked organisational discipline and made decisions that went against his party.

He also didn’t like labour unions. He divided the largest union in the city, Samwu, withholding its monthly subscription. That’s illegal, but he did it.

Mashaba is politically bankrupt; in my view, he has nothing to offer politically. – Thabile Mange, Kagiso