READER LETTER | SA simply has no leadership

SA appears to have absent leadership at a time when it’s needed the most. There’s a myriad of challenges facing the nation, and no one seems to care.

The high crime r.ate is extremely scary; to add to that, there are revelations our police and other state security units are malfunctioning because of corruption.

The high unemployment rate is not receiving any urgent attention, while drugs are readily available and wreaking havoc on families of the addicts. There is a failure to combat illegal mining, which badly affects surrounding communities through crime and infrastructure decay.

The challenge of illegal immigration points out that it can blow up because of the simmering tensions between citizens and migrants. And yet, the government is not assuring the citizens that it will fight this problem tooth and nail.

There is no sense of urgency from the so-called leaders for anything that’s troubling the people of SA; even the highest office in the land is quiet. − Fanie Booi


