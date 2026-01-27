READER LETTER | Curb building hijacking

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The roots of hijacked buildings in Johannesburg’s inner city are linked to heightened immigration of people from the Southern African region. The hijackers saw benefit from these desperate masses looking for shelter. They struck deals with criminal individuals from these countries to find tenants. These buildings were then turned into slums and populated according to countries of origin. So, you will have buildings with mainly Zimbabwean, Malawian and Zambian nationals, for example.

I learnt about this back in 2012 from my Zimbabwean helper. She was expecting a friend who was coming to Joburg for the first time to look for a job. She was telling the friend in their phone conversation, giving directions and tips on what to do as soon as she arrived in Joburg.

That’s how it works, and cash is king, while the state looks away. If you want to succeed in solving any problem, you nip it in the bud before it festers.

The problem has spread to the suburbs in recent years. I fail to understand how homeowners can just leave their properties instead of selling or renting them out.

The City of Joburg must develop a plan to stop the criminality conducted from abandoned houses. – Cometh Dube-Makholwa