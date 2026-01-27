READER LETTER | Politics will spoil Motsepe’s name and image

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Two candidates are vying for the ANC’s top position at its elective conference next year — deputy president Paul Mashatile and secretary-general Fikile Mbalula.

ANC tradition dictates that the deputy president succeeds the president. However, it is not policy or law. Anyone who wants to contest the top position is at liberty to do so.

Recently, it was reported that Patrice Motsepe’s presidential campaign has shifted to another gear, with T-shirts being printed en masse to promote the PM27 campaign. This is while Motsepe says he is not interested in the top job. But there is no smoke without fire.

Motsepe wears many caps. He is a mining magnate, Mamelodi Sundowns owner and Confederation of African Football president. His sister, Dr Tshepo Motsepe, is Cyril Ramaphosa’s wife. If he becomes ANC president, the political party will be like a family business.

In my view, the mining magnate is okay where he is — in business and in football. He is making a valuable contribution there. My concern is that politics will spoil his name and image. I don’t think that’s what he wants. — Thabile Mange