READER LETTER | Scrap traditional leaders’ payment

During the dark days of apartheid atrocities, some traditional leaders were part of the regime and worked against freedom fighters.

Today, many of us are left with past physical and psychological scars. Our Struggle was for progression - democracy where everyone has equal opportunities.

We were yearning to see the back of apartheid. Unfortunately, we have a bifurcated system of governance, with leaders ascending to political power through royal blood rather than through election.

Monarchy and faith institutions were then regarded as guardians of morality and religion. SA’s moral fibre has since eroded, and both institutions have become increasingly irrelevant.

However, churches remain in operation as NGOs and are self-funded. Let the current monarchies follow suit and be financed by their own subjects or supporters rather than taxpayers as a whole.

The 4.1% pay increase for traditional leaders approved by President Cyril Ramaphosa should fall away, and the institution of traditional leaders should be abolished with immediate effect. - Thami Zwane, Edenvale