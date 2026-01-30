READER LETTER | SA is stuck with blame mentality

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

It would appear that SA’s democratic government will continue to blame colonialism and apartheid for the next 350 years because we are imparting this blame mentality to the next generations.

It is high time that the government stop blaming the past for its ineptitude. When politicians who earn good salaries plus benefits in the government are caught with their fingers in the cookie jar, they blame their opponents and so-called white monopoly capital.

That is nonsense. During the Covid-19 pandemic, R500bn went into the pockets of politicians and their tenderpreneur friends.

Shame on you. History is going to judge you harshly.

Our government blames colonialism and apartheid when it fails to fix mere potholes.

The ANC has been in government for 30 years but has failed to maintain the ageing water supply systems laid out some 80 to 100 years ago. They are even behind schedule in expanding the infrastructure, despite the growing need due to population growth.

If all the right things were done properly, we would not be having potholes and water leakage problems. - Lyborn Mabasa, Giyani