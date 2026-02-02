READER LETTER | A shot in the arm for public healthcare

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

As a community traditional leader concerned about what is happening in my village and the country at large, I am proud that the Mpumalanga health department has taken innovative steps to strengthen and solidify primary healthcare by deploying permanent medical doctors to local clinics, specifically targeting rural and underserved areas.

This initiative, spearheaded by the hard-working health MEC Sasekani Manzini, is a shot in the arm for public healthcare.

Just recently at the Hluvukani Community Health Centre in Bushbuckridge, I saw Manzini formally introduce a doctor who will be stationed at our clinic.

This means we will be spared the hassle of travelling to Tintswalo Hospital to receive doctors’ services.

The programme is being rolled out across the province, meaning more people in rural areas will no longer have to endure long queues at hospitals because they can now be treated by a doctor at their local facilities.

As rural communities, we value this development, more so as the country gears itself towards full implementation of the National Health Insurance, which is aimed at providing universal health services to everyone. — Oupa Mnisi, Bushbuckridge