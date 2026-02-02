READER LETTER | Mkhwanazi chose to walk in the light of truth

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The National Press Club has named Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi as the newsmaker of 2025, and he is a worthy recipient of this award.

Mkhwanazi embodies the highest ideals of service, courage and integrity. The courage and strength he displayed continue to inspire us all. His calm, professional demeanour shook the entire country. It is rare in SA to find a leader who is guided by such a steady, unwavering moral compass.

Mkhwanazi showed that a life built on honour is the greatest legacy. His fearless and steadfast commitment to his principles has shaped the emerging destiny of our beleaguered nation. His brave stand against rampant and brazen corruption honours a life anchored in unwavering honesty, ethical strength, and selfless service. His refusal to entertain misdeeds reveals that he is an individual of unparalleled integrity.

The National Press Club honours a giant, an individual who serves with courage, humility and unwavering dedication to the truth. Many leaders live their lives in the shadows of comfort and deceit, but Mkhwanazi chose to walk in the light of truth, no matter how blinding it was. The nation salutes you, Lt-Gen Mkhwanazi. — Farouk Araie