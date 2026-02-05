READER LETTER | Avoid evil, know your friends

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The latest release of the Epstein files has included so many names, many of which we have already heard about, but now there are some new ones, including Jacob Zuma.

One that has shocked me more is that of the past Australian prime minister, Kevin Rudd. There was an initial uproar of rumours and gossip, as seems to happen so often and so easily on social media. The reality, however, was that he was just one of many names that Epstein wanted to contact and Rudd had no connection at all with him.

It appears that Epstein was building a web of contacts to use for his own purposes, some to join his evil, some as people of power to help him and some as a connection to the next person. This was an evil version of the “Six Degrees of Kevin Bacon”, where one connection led to another, and so on.

Maybe we need to be more insular and only include trusted friends and family in our community. This is hard when social media emphasises building more connections and a larger “friend” list. A friend should be someone you have actually met and shaken hands with. – Dennis Fitzgerald