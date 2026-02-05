READER LETTER | Strengthen judicial laws

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

It has become a norm for missing people to be found murdered. There’s an influx of dockets at the SAPS bureau of missing persons and it’s very rare for people to be found alive and unharmed. Newspapers also help, to no avail, by publishing posters of the missing people.

I blame the justice system and our constitution because no matter how much the policing department can try, criminals are assured of freedom from meagre bail, light sentences and easy paroles.

South Africans should stand together and demand that our constitution and judicial laws be strengthened. Perpetrators kill with no fear; they even kill police officers because going to jail in SA is a light punishment.

To help improve the public safety and security department, the president should also head the policing ministry. He will understand how dire the issue of public safety is and act.

Today, even people with no criminal history do not think twice about killing someone for material gain or out of spite in situations where relationships have gone sour.

The country’s laws must complement law enforcement’s work. – Lucas B Phelwane, Hammanskraal