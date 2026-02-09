READER LETTER | Opposition needs a wake-up call

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

SA’s opposition has spent decades perfecting the art of resistance and almost no time mastering the discipline of understanding. The result is an opposition culture that speaks loudly, argues endlessly, and yet struggles to persuade the very majority it seeks to govern.

What if the problem is not messaging, leadership, or resources but posture? Opposition politics in SA has been built on the assumption that exposing the ANC’s failures is enough. That logic is comforting, but it is flawed. One does not win over a majority by constantly positioning oneself against it.

Whether we like it or not, the ANC voter still constitutes the emotional and historical majority of this country. By opposing the ANC without understanding the ANC voter, the opposition often ends up opposing people’s identities. This creates resistance, not persuasion; it hardens loyalties.

The ANC is not merely an electoral machine; it is a political home, a liberation memory, a moral reference point, and a social network. Its alliance partners, funding structures, international relationships, and internal cultures all contribute to how it sustains legitimacy even amid evident failure.

Until the opposition studies the psyche of the majority, not with contempt, but with curiosity, it will remain trapped in permanent opposition mode. — Thulani Dasa, Khayelitsha