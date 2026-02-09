READER LETTER | Politics about greed, power

Letters

Money is the root of all evil in politics.

Our politics used to be about passion, imagination and foresight. In today’s bizarre political environment, it’s all about greed, lust for power and malignant accountancy.

In our nation’s political discourse, it is impossible to avoid the smell of cash. Many in our fractured land have become disorientated with the business of politics.

The duplicity, insincerity and condescension are sickening and insulting. It has become necessary for all of us to redefine our democracy because the politics of deceit has demoralised us by substituting false and fake politicians as our saviours, eroding our political systems.

Today’s crop of political leaders, from all political parties, appear to adhere to the tactics of deceit, denial and diversion to manifest an illusion of who they are and what they represent.

Our nation is in a crisis of gargantuan proportions. Bribery, corruption, rampant violent crime, obsolete healthcare, scarcity of jobs, housing, land, looting and embezzlement, deprivation of the plebeians and the pauperisation of the masses are some of the pivotal and crucial problems.

Complacency is set to send our beloved nation into a hellhole. – Farouk Araie


