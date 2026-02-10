READER LETTER | Employ lottery machine operators to end long queues

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Can the National Lotteries Commission, the regulator of the lottery in SA, make sure Ithuba employs people to operate their machines at retail outlets?

The commission cannot claim it does not have the money to pay the machine operators instead of relying on store employees.

We arrive at these big supermarkets to play the lotto and end up queuing for long periods because the shop employee operating the lottery machine must attend to other customers as well.

The commission must step in because Ithuba does not seem to appreciate us, the lotto players. They can even afford to appoint two people at busy outlets where the number of players is high.

I have, on more than three occasions, seen or heard shop employees threaten to switch off the lottery machine because it is slow due to a poor network signal.

The minister of trade, industry and competition, the commission’s principal, must find a lasting solution for suffering players. In the process, they’ll be helping to ease the country’s harsh unemployment rate, judging by the lottery’s national footprint. — M Machacha