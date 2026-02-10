READER LETTER | Safe scholar transport is non-negotiable

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The deaths of 14 schoolchildren in a horrific scholar transport crash in the Vaal last month has jolted Gauteng into a familiar ritual of emergency meetings, stern warnings and promises of reform.

While these engagements may be necessary, they expose a far more uncomfortable truth: the compliance crisis in the scholar transport sector has been tolerated for years, until tragedy forced it into the public eye.

Scholar transport is not an informal convenience; it is a safety-critical public service entrusted with the lives of children.

Yet unroadworthy vehicles, unlicensed operators and weak regulatory enforcement have become normalised. That some operators now claim a “right to do business” after their vehicles were declared unfit or their permits withdrawn reflects a disturbing inversion of priorities.

No commercial entitlement supersedes a child’s right to safe passage to school.

The human cost of regulatory failure is now visible in Carletonville, where learners are forced to walk long, dangerous routes after operators withdrew services in protest over outstanding payments from the Gauteng education department.

Parents and community members have had to form patrols to escort children through a crime-filled mining area. Though community involvement is admirable, the problem they have to deal with is a symptom of institutional failure.

The state’s inability to ensure both safety and continuity of learner transport has transferred risk directly onto families.

Authorities are correct to insist that compliance with the law is non-negotiable. Vehicles deemed unroadworthy must be removed from service. Drivers without proper licensing must not be on the road.

Operating permits cannot be optional paperwork. However, enforcement alone is insufficient if the regulatory system itself is dysfunctional. Operators’ complaints about delays and obstacles in securing licences point to administrative bottlenecks that undermine compliance.

When the process to become compliant is slow, opaque or inaccessible, noncompliance becomes the path of least resistance.

This dual failure — lax enforcement and weak administration — has created a sector that operates in a grey zone until catastrophe strikes. Distributing application forms and convening meetings after children have died is not governance; it is damage control.

The test of leadership is whether the urgency shown now becomes permanent policy, not episodic reaction.

What is required is a sustained, coordinated intervention: accelerated processing of operating licences with strict timelines; and routine, unannounced vehicle roadworthiness inspections.

Talk will not protect learners on dangerous roads. Only consistent enforcement, functional regulation and political will can. Anything less is an abdication of the state’s most basic duty: to safeguard the lives of children.

