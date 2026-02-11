READER LETTER | Rebranding of Orlando Stadium does not benefit black people

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The iconic Orlando stadium has been renamed to Orlando Amstel Arena. Picture: Kabelo Mokoena

Did the City of Johannesburg consult Soweto residents before endorsing the rebranding of Orlando Stadium?

The recent renaming of the iconic stadium to Orlando Amstel Arena is not an act of sudden love for Soweto residents by Heineken International. It’s a calculated marketing strategy and what’s at stake is the football heritage that’ll be eroded by this alcohol advertisement.

Orlando Pirates and the city will benefit financially from the deal but at the expense of black people.

Alcohol consumption is high in SA and it’s proven to contribute to the rise of gender-based violence and car crash fatalities.

The solution to curb alcohol abuse can’t be embedded in the promotion of its products through the rich football heritage of Orlando Stadium.

In the 1991 movie Boyz n the Hood, actor Laurence Fishburne says: “There is a liquor store on almost every corner in the black community. Why? Because they want us to kill ourselves...” — Jerry Tsie