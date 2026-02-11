READER LETTER | Why SA pins hope on Motsepe

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Businessman Patrice Motsepe has long made it clear he’s not crazy enough to want to be the leader of the ANC. In fact, he has always been focused on growing his businesses and pursuing his philanthropic engagements. He never had his sights on any political position.

Any South African who has read widely about who Motsepe is will know he is about ethical leadership, assertiveness, high intellectual capacity, empathy, and successful business ventures. Moreover, he is trustworthy, which is why patriotic South Africans have pinned their hopes on him to save our country.

At first, he was reluctant to be involved in the politics. But after listening to the overwhelming cry for his intervention from many corners of our society, like the patriot that he is, he accepted.

Can the analysts and other South Africans stop distorting information, causing unnecessary confusion? The ANC is free to nominate a president of its choice to lead the party. Stop obsessing about Motsepe. − Cometh Dube-Makholwa