Letters

READER LETTER | Why SA pins hope on Motsepe

Reader Letter

Reader Letter

TRADE OUTLOOK: South African businessman Patrice Motsepe, who chairs the Brics business council, addresses the media in Sandton, Johannesburg, on Monday. Picture: MARTIN RHODES
South African businessman Patrice Motsepe. Picture: MARTIN RHODES

Businessman Patrice Motsepe has long made it clear he’s not crazy enough to want to be the leader of the ANC. In fact, he has always been focused on growing his businesses and pursuing his philanthropic engagements. He never had his sights on any political position.

Any South African who has read widely about who Motsepe is will know he is about ethical leadership, assertiveness, high intellectual capacity, empathy, and successful business ventures. Moreover, he is trustworthy, which is why patriotic South Africans have pinned their hopes on him to save our country.

At first, he was reluctant to be involved in the politics. But after listening to the overwhelming cry for his intervention from many corners of our society, like the patriot that he is, he accepted.

Can the analysts and other South Africans stop distorting information, causing unnecessary confusion? The ANC is free to nominate a president of its choice to lead the party. Stop obsessing about Motsepe. − Cometh Dube-Makholwa


Editor’s Choice

1

DERRICK MSIBI | Standard Bank Africa urged to act fast as global capital is reshuffled

2

Feast for army top brass, famine for troops

3

Gauteng health MEC backs ‘best HOD’ despite SIU findings

4

WATCH | Motor regulatory body probes Astron, Engen over petrol attendants’ ‘extra duties’

5

WATCH | Ten things you need to know about Paul O’Sullivan’s first day at the ad hoc committee

Related Articles