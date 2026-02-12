READER LETTER | Apartheid’s shadows linger

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The irony of SA’s democracy is that while rights expanded—especially gender rights — the majority remained trapped in the same constrained spaces of apartheid.

Townships, informal settlements and overcrowded urban areas continue to define black life. Without physical liberation, rights become hollow.

How can there be equality when the majority are still trapped in the same constrained spaces of apartheid? And how can there be freedom when such conditions reproduce the same destructive outcomes?

The failure to dismantle apartheid’s structural geography has produced predictable crises:

HIV/Aids − its rapid spread was fuelled by overcrowded, impoverished conditions;

Crime − it spiralled out of control, becoming a coping mechanism even among law enforcers;

Inequality − it deepened, showing democracy did not reverse apartheid’s economic imbalances;

Xenophobia − it emerged as another coping mechanism, with black South Africans turning their frustration against fellow Africans rather than confronting the enduring white privileges.

These outcomes are not accidental; they are the outputs of apartheid reproduced under a democracy that delivered rhetoric rather than transformation. — Khotso KD Moleko, Mangaung