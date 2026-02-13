READER LETTER | ‘Better life’ is not for all

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

We are forced to ask what the purpose of the government is when it cannot assist with basic services. The people who cannot afford to buy bottled water to survive are now forced to depend on tankers and we don’t even know where they source their water.

Some of the tanker owners are associates and relatives of those in the government. The so-called water mafia is actually the government officials.

Corruption marks our government; there’s no known achievement by it. Dishing out grants is not a sign of success but regression by any government. Unfortunately, the masses still believe the lie of a “better life for all” to this day.

The blood of martyrs such as Onkgopotse Tiro, Bantu Biko, and many others liberated this country. But looking at the crimes of the democratic government against the people, we can conclude that their demise, fighting for the dignity of black people, is now being spat on.

Every day at the Madlanga commission, a senior government official is being implicated in wrongdoing. What did we do to deserve this? Only the ruling class is living the life of plenty.

Cry, the beloved country. – Sebongile Galekhutle