LETTER | Sona good, but people need action

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

President Cyril Ramaphosa’s state of the nation address was well-crafted; his speech writers deserve laurels in this regard. However, the speech was not uplifting to ordinary citizens, as it sounded like a repetition of previous empty promises, presented in a different grammatical format like a recitation.

I was extremely disappointed when he said: “We are still far from where we need to be.” Really? I mean, before the GNU, Ramaphosa’s ANC-led government had been in power for 30 years. How many more years are needed to get to the promised land? The living conditions of many South Africans are appalling and deteriorating. Seemingly, those in government lack the type of patriotism needed to change people’s lives.

It is unacceptable that many people still struggle to get basic services such as water after more than 30 years of democracy.

Unemployment is still a major challenge, despite Ramaphosa praising government-driven temporary job projects. Too many young people are unemployed and staying at home with good qualifications.

On the other hand, I must applaud the government for ending load shedding. I have no doubt that the electricity minister, Kgosientsho Ramokgopa, is a diligent, visionary minister.

The deployment of soldiers to fight against gang-related crime and illegal mining is also a good move. We have a shortage of police officers and policing resources.

Many of our problems still need urgent attention: the perilous roads because of potholes, our health facilities with shortages of nurses and doctors, and drug and alcohol abuse ruining young lives. – Rev Maudu Morudu, Hammanskraal