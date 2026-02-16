LETTER | Water crisis no laughing matter

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

After 1994, SA became a beacon of hope on the continent as African countries looked up to us to provide exemplary leadership. Unfortunately, today SA is just like another African country, experiencing electricity and water supply problems. Thanks to the ANC.

Water is life and the most basic necessity the government must worry about. However, I saw a video clip in which water and sanitation minister Pemmy Majodina was making a joke out of our water situation.

It has become a common feature for many communities to be without water for long periods. The suffering of people because of a lack of water is not a laughing matter.

In Kagiso, Mogale City, there is a section which hasn’t had water for many years now. They only have water at 12 midnight, though their area is situated next to a reservoir.

For a long time, residents in Brits had a water problem. It later emerged that the challenge was man-made – a sabotage by politicians for self-enrichment.

If a government fails to provide water for its residents, it is not fit to govern. Our government is failing on its democratic mandate and Majodina finds it a joke. – Thabile Mange