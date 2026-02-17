LETTERS | Army’s intervention in crime welcome

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The president ‘s announcement of the deployment of the army to crime hotspots in the Western Cape and Gauteng is like a breath of fresh air.

While the primary mandate of the army is to protect the country against external aggression, the crime situation in SA has changed for the worse.

SA has been infiltrated by illegal immigrants, some of whom are active participants in criminal activities. They are the majority players in the illegal mining scourge. Even worse, the zama-zamas have high-calibre assault weapons they’re always ready to use.

These weapons have been used to rob people and businesses, in mass shootings at taverns, and for general terrorism in communities.

Our soldiers have returned after years of keeping the peace in DR Congo. Their services are urgently needed here at home. Even if we had enough police officers to take on the gangsters and the zama-zamas, they are obviously outnumbered by these crime groups.

The 2026 Sona has brought hope to long-suffering, defenceless communities. We have to applaud President Ramaphosa. - Cometh Dube-Makholwa