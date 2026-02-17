LETTERS | Ex-players unfairly target Chiefs coaches

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

There’s a deliberate effort to disrespect Kaizer Chiefs’ coaches by certain former players and coaches.

These conceited ex-players who lack mature depth in match analysis use soccer podcast platforms‚ digital media and TV shows to lambast Chiefs coaches – Khalil Youssef and Cedric Kaze.

Both coaches are CAF-accredited and they’ve been subjected to derogatory labels by some ex-players despite improving the team’s form.

Now, Chiefs’ crashing out of the CAF Confederation Cup has presented the detractors with new ammunition.

Surely, the coaches are not perfect and they’re open to constructive criticism, but disrespecting them reflects a self-absorbed attitude by ex-players.

Youssef and Kaze cannot order their players to be so wasteful in front of goals. Soccer fans recently saw how one of Chiefs’ stars, Mdu Shabalala, missed goalscoring opportunities against Stellenbosch in a Nedbank Cup encounter. Chiefs ended up losing the game.

The Chiefs’ management has brought a couple of new forwards to improve the team’s scoring chances.

If the whiners are unhappy about Youssef and Kaze, then they should submit their CVs to Chiefs management for the coaching job. – Jerry Tsie, Pretoria