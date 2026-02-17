LETTERS | Gold rush illegality cannot be normalised

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Crime and illegal activity must be confronted decisively in a country already struggling with lawlessness.

The jaw-dropping scenes that unfolded on municipal land in Springs, Ekurhuleni, last week are as unsettling as they are revealing.

Hundreds of residents descended on a plot of open ground after rumours of gold-bearing soil spread through the community.

Buckets, spades and bare hands replaced any semblance of order. For some, two buckets of soil reportedly meant food on the table. For others, it was the fleeting hope of an escape from grinding poverty.

This episode exposes two uncomfortable truths about SA. The first is the depth of economic desperation in communities hollowed out by mass unemployment.

With joblessness entrenched and the informal economy saturated, even improbable rumours of “easy money” are enough to trigger a gold-rush mentality. When survival is at stake, risk calculus shifts. People will gamble time, safety and legality for the chance to secure basic needs.

The second truth is that illegality cannot be normalised, however understandable the motivations. The digging up of municipal land for unregulated mining is unlawful and environmentally destructive.

It endangers lives through unsafe excavation, risks infrastructure damage, and entrenches criminal networks that often take over such sites. The response by the Ekurhuleni metro police was predictably inadequate; without the capacity and support of the SA Police Service, crowd control and enforcement were impossible.

The timing is significant. In his state of the nation address, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced that the SA National Defence Force would be deployed to combat illegal mining in Gauteng and gang violence in the Western Cape.

Crime and illegal activity must be confronted decisively in a country already struggling with lawlessness.

Predictable enforcement is a prerequisite for social stability and for attracting long-term, productivity-enhancing investment. Weak policing capacity, fragmented coordination between metro police and the SAPS, and inconsistent prosecutions erode investor confidence and perpetuate a low-trust environment that’s unattractive to job creation.

Soldiers can disperse crowds, but they cannot create jobs. The government must accelerate growth-enhancing reforms: reliable energy, streamlined permit issuing, credible industrial policy, and labour-market absorption pathways for low-skilled workers. Targeted public employment programmes can provide immediate income while building community assets, reducing the lure of illegal activities.

The Springs gold rush is not merely a public-order failure; it is a socioeconomic alarm. The state must restore the rule of law while urgently expanding lawful livelihoods. Doing one without the other will leave us chasing symptoms, not curing the disease.

Sowetan