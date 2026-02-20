LETTER | Ramaphosa cartoon hits right note

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

In this stressful era, humour is indispensable. But what is aimed as an entertainment (or joke) at one nation or group of people may prove to be unpalatable or an affront to another.

Western satire can sometimes be an insult to many Africans. I was therefore relieved, in fact elated, to see a newspaper cartoon showing President Cyril Ramaphosa without the usual implanted buffalo horns.

Its unambiguous message about Ramaphosa’s poor form in implementing his state of the nation address promises was driven home hilariously without characterisation.

God ordered humans to exercise dominion over animals: if you depict a person as an animal, you’re demeaning them and blaspheming their creator. — Thami Zwane