LETTER READER | Malema’s not an anti-capitalist

SARS commissioner Edward Kieswetter, in a return statement to parliament, estimates that the illicit cigarette trade costs the fiscus over R27bn in lost revenue.

This has negatively impacted SA’s cigarette manufacturing industry, leading to losses of thousands of jobs.

Julius Malema has not offered viable and sustainable economic policies just like the Gucci communists in the SACP. These charismatic leaders are cunning in exploiting the poor who are vulnerable by proposing economic policies that have left Zimbabwe, Cuba and Venezuela in economic ruins.

Malema leads an opulent lifestyle in one of the most upmarket suburbs in the country. Significantly, he doesn’t mention the harm visited upon economic growth by the illicit cigarette trade.

At one time he flaunted a Breitling wristwatch worth over R350,000. No member of parliament can afford this opulent lifestyle on his parliamentary salary.

Suspected cigarette smuggler Adriano Mazzotti is widely known as Malema’s and his party EFF’s funder.

Malema is a hypocrite. He claims to be anti-capitalist while enjoying a very ostentatious lifestyle that capitalism can offer. - Jeffrey Mothuloe